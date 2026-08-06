India Generates 1.7 Lakh Tonnes Of Waste Daily But 40% Never Gets Processed | Explained

A new report by IGSD and Gateway Research finds India generates about 1.7 lakh tonnes of municipal waste every day, but only around 1.04 lakh tonnes is processed.While collection has improved to over 90%, nearly 40% of waste never enters formal processing. Organic material makes up 40-60% of the trash.60-70% of municipal budgets go to sweeping and collection, leaving little for processing. Waste is also India’s third-largest source of methane emissions. The report says combining dumpsite remediation with better segregation and processing could cut methane emissions by nearly 99% in 10-15 years.