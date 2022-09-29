India now has a sub- ₹10 la... moreIndia now has a sub- ₹10 lakh electric car – and it is from the Tata Motors stable, maker of the country’s largest selling EV with nearly 90% share of the market. Tata Motors launched the electric version of its hatchback Tiago on Wednesday, at an introductory price starting from ₹8.49 lakhs, and going up to ₹11.79 lakhs. The price will be applicable for the first 10,000 bookings that the company will receive for the car – with 2000 units out of this batch reserved for existing owners of a Tata Motors EV. Watch Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles discuss more in this interview with Alisha Sachdev, Assistant Editor, Mint.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.