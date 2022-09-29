India gets first sub- ₹ 10 lakh EV | Tata Motors launches Tiago EV I Shailesh Chandra interview

Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 09:01 PM IST

India now has a sub- ₹10 la... moreIndia now has a sub- ₹10 lakh electric car – and it is from the Tata Motors stable, maker of the country’s largest selling EV with nearly 90% share of the market. Tata Motors launched the electric version of its hatchback Tiago on Wednesday, at an introductory price starting from ₹8.49 lakhs, and going up to ₹11.79 lakhs. The price will be applicable for the first 10,000 bookings that the company will receive for the car – with 2000 units out of this batch reserved for existing owners of a Tata Motors EV. Watch Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles discuss more in this interview with Alisha Sachdev, Assistant Editor, Mint.