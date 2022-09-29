Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
India gets first sub- 10 lakh EV | Tata Motors launches Tiago EV I Shailesh Chandra interview

India gets first sub- 10 lakh EV | Tata Motors launches Tiago EV I Shailesh Chandra interview

Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 09:01 PM IST Livemint

India now has a sub- 10 lakh electric car – and it is from the Tata Motors stable, maker of the country’s largest selling EV with nearly 90% share of the market. Tata Motors launched the electric version of its hatchback Tiago on Wednesday, at an introductory price starting from 8.49 lakhs, and going up to 11.79 lakhs. The price will be applicable for the first 10,000 bookings that the company will receive for the car – with 2000 units out of this batch reserved for existing owners of a Tata Motors EV. Watch Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles discuss more in this interview with Alisha Sachdev, Assistant Editor, Mint.