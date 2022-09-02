India: GST collections remain above for ₹1.4 lakh crore for sixth straight month | DetailsUpdated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:51 AM IST
- Government of India collected goods and services tax (GST) worth ₹1,43,612 crore in August this year. According to the finance ministry, the revenue collected in August was 28% higher than the one collected in the same month last year. Out of the overall ₹1.43 lakh crore, the central goods and services tax (CGST) was worth ₹24,710 crore while the state goods and services tax (SGST) was ₹30,951 crore. The integrated goods and services tax (IGST) stood at ₹77,782 crore which includes ₹42,067 crore collected on the import of goods while the cess stood at ₹10,168 crore including ₹1,018 crore collected on the import of goods, the finance ministry said in a statement.