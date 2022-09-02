OPEN APP
India: GST collections remain above for 1.4 lakh crore for sixth straight month | Details

India: GST collections remain above for 1.4 lakh crore for sixth straight month | Details

Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:51 AM IST Livemint
  • Government of India collected goods and services tax (GST) worth 1,43,612 crore in August this year. According to the finance ministry, the revenue collected in August was 28% higher than the one collected in the same month last year. Out of the overall 1.43 lakh crore, the central goods and services tax (CGST) was worth 24,710 crore while the state goods and services tax (SGST) was 30,951 crore. The integrated goods and services tax (IGST) stood at 77,782 crore which includes 42,067 crore collected on the import of goods while the cess stood at 10,168 crore including 1,018 crore collected on the import of goods, the finance ministry said in a statement.
 

