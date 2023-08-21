India has 2nd largest 5G network in World: Vaishnav | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 12:15 PM IST

India has rapidly established the world's second-l... moreIndia has rapidly established the world's second-largest 5G network with over 300,000 sites set up in 714 districts within 10 months, driven by telecom providers Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. The government has taken initiatives to expedite the rollout, simplifying procedures for clearance and permissions. The GatiShakti Sanchar portal facilitates Right of Way permissions. An Inter-Ministerial Committee is working on sector-specific 5G use cases, spanning education, agriculture, health, and more. India's achievement showcases its adaptability and technological drive, reflecting a vision for a connected and advanced nation, benefiting all citizens.