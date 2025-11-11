‘India Has Stopped Buying Russian Oil…’, Donald Trump Hints At Reducing Tariffs On India

Updated: 11 Nov 2025, 06:46 pm IST

‘India Has Stopped Buying Russian Oil…’, Donald Trump Hints At Reducing Tariffs On India US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the country would be “bringing down” the tariffs, when asked about the ongoing trade negotiations with India. Trump said that India faces such high tariffs because of its oil trade with Russia, and yet again claimed that New Delhi has “stopped” the purchase. Watch!