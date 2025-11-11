Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / ‘India Has Stopped Buying Russian Oil…’, Donald Trump Hints At Reducing Tariffs On India

‘India Has Stopped Buying Russian Oil…’, Donald Trump Hints At Reducing Tariffs On India

Updated: 11 Nov 2025, 06:46 pm IST Livemint

‘India Has Stopped Buying Russian Oil…’, Donald Trump Hints At Reducing Tariffs On India US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the country would be “bringing down” the tariffs, when asked about the ongoing trade negotiations with India. Trump said that India faces such high tariffs because of its oil trade with Russia, and yet again claimed that New Delhi has “stopped” the purchase. Watch!