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India In Control? Pakistan Cries For HELP Amid Tensions Over Indus Waters Treaty | Explained

Pakistan hosted an international conference raising alarm over India’s suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Islamabad claims reduced Chenab flows, warns of severe water crisis amid heatwave and El Niño, and calls any diversion an “act of war”. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar insists no party can unilaterally suspend the treaty that survived three wars. India maintains its position unchanged. A deepening crisis that could reshape South Asia’s water and security landscape.

Livemint
Published2 Jul 2026, 11:10 PM IST
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India In Control? Pakistan Cries For HELP Amid Tensions Over Indus Waters Treaty
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