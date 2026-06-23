India In Talks To Sell Supersonic BrahMos Missile To UAE Amid West Asia War: Report

India is in advanced talks with the UAE to sell its flagship BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akashteer air defence system. According to Reuters, discussions are progressing quickly as the UAE looks to strengthen its defences following the recent West Asia conflict and diversify its suppliers beyond traditional partners. BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is one of the world’s fastest cruise missiles. Akashteer is an advanced automated air defence system designed to integrate multiple sensors for real-time threat response. This potential deal marks a significant boost to India’s defence exports, which have already crossed $4 billion.