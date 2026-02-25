Subscribe

India Inc. Q3 Earnings: Net Profit Slowest In 5 Yrs, Revenue Strong | What Will Drive Future Growth? What will drive the future growth for companies where the margin-led profits have narrowed? Watch Mint's Abhinaba Saha's detailed analysis!

Abhinaba Saha
Published25 Feb 2026, 08:32 PM IST
India Inc. Earning: Profit Slows, Revenue Strong | What Will Drive Growth?
