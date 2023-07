India Inks Semiconductor Deal With Japan; Moves Closer To Global Supply Chain Ambition I Details

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 10:13 AM IST

India’s semiconductor ambitions got a big push on Thursday . India has now signed an MOU with Japan for semiconductor development The MoU seeks to create a semiconductor ecosystem. The idea is to collaborate on semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development, and making the supply chain resilient.