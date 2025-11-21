English
Business News/ Videos / 'India Is A Huge, GIANT Power…’, Israel’s Minister After Big Breakthrough With India On FTA

'India Is A Huge, GIANT Power…’, Israel’s Minister After Big Breakthrough With India On FTA

Updated: 21 Nov 2025, 05:13 pm IST Livemint

India Is HUGE, Giant Power…’, Israel’s Minister After Major Breakthrough With India On FTA Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat on Thursday signed the Terms of Reference that would guide negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries. Watch for more!

 
