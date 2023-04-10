India is building Asia's longest tunnel; Gadkari assures completion before deadline | Mint Infocus

Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, visited the Zojila Tunnel today with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Road Transport and Highways. The Zojila Tunnel is Asia's longest high-altitude tunnel and provides all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.