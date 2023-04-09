India is implementing digital check-in at airports, here’s how it works

Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Congestion has become an issue at all major airpor... moreCongestion has become an issue at all major airports, to ease it, the Civil Aviation Ministry has announced several measures including the addition of two more entry gates and the deployment of additional CISF manpower. Furthermore, the ministry is hoping more and more passengers will opt for the Digi Yatra id. 'DigiYatra' is an industry-led initiative which is coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.