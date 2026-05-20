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'India Is Not A Middle Power': Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen Calls India One Of Biggest Powers

At the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Mette Frederiksen strongly underlined India’s growing global role, calling it one of the world’s biggest powers in a changing geopolitical order. Speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nordic leaders, Frederiksen highlighted how India’s influence is increasingly being viewed beyond the traditional “middle power” framework. Watch.

Livemint
Updated20 May 2026, 01:30 AM IST
'India Is Not A Middle Power': Denmark PM Calls India One Of Biggest Powers
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