‘India is the third-largest ecosystem of start-ups’

[PARTNERED]
A dynamic conference on start-ups, the... more[PARTNERED]
A dynamic conference on start-ups, the latest episode of Mint and SAP presents Industry Knowledge Exchange Summit, with a focus on Start-ups and Unicorns, brought the start-up ecosystem together for an invigorating discussion on the secret mantra of building a unicorn, how it is imperative for start-ups need to become ‘digital natives’, and the role of the CFO as a driver of success for any start-up that wants to achieve unicorn status.
Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.