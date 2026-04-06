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India Issues Emergency Tender For 2.5 Million Tonnes Of Urea As Iran War Disrupts Supply

The Iran war is now threatening India’s food security. With the Strait of Hormuz severely disrupted, India — the world’s largest urea importer — has issued an emergency tender to buy 2.5 million tonnes of the critical fertiliser. Urea is the backbone of Indian agriculture, essential for rice, corn, and soybean cultivation during the upcoming monsoon sowing season that begins in June. West Asia supplies nearly half of India’s fertiliser imports, with Oman being the biggest urea supplier. Any delay or shortage could directly impact food production for 1.4 billion people. The government is racing against time as domestic production also depends on imported natural gas, now facing shortages due to the conflict.

Livemint
Published6 Apr 2026, 09:52 PM IST
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India Issues Emergency Tender For 2.5 Million Tonnes Of Urea As Iran War
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