English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 26 2025 15:58:06
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 359.20 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.75 2.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,003.85 1.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.25 0.79%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,374.95 1.24%
Business News/ Videos / India, Japan’s $3 Billion Space Push: Mega Telescope Sparks Global Buzz On Alien Search | Explained

India, Japan’s $3 Billion Space Push: Mega Telescope Sparks Global Buzz On Alien Search | Explained

Updated: 26 Nov 2025, 11:15 pm IST Livemint

India and Japan are joining forces to build the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), a groundbreaking astronomical instrument designed to hunt for signs of alien life, study black holes, and explore exoplanets. Discover how this mega-telescope could revolutionize our search for extraterrestrial life! In this video, we dive into the India-Japan collaboration on the TMT project – a 30-meter optical-infrared telescope that's three times larger than today's biggest observatories. Learn how its 500 hexagonal mirror segments work with nanometer precision to peer into the universe's deepest secrets, from the birth of galaxies to detecting chemical signatures of life on distant planets.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue