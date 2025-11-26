Hello User
India, Japan's $3 Billion Space Push: Mega Telescope Sparks Global Buzz On Alien Search | Explained

Updated: 26 Nov 2025, 11:15 pm IST Livemint

India and Japan are joining forces to build the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), a groundbreaking astronomical instrument designed to hunt for signs of alien life, study black holes, and explore exoplanets. Discover how this mega-telescope could revolutionize our search for extraterrestrial life! In this video, we dive into the India-Japan collaboration on the TMT project – a 30-meter optical-infrared telescope that's three times larger than today's biggest observatories. Learn how its 500 hexagonal mirror segments work with nanometer precision to peer into the universe's deepest secrets, from the birth of galaxies to detecting chemical signatures of life on distant planets.