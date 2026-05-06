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India LASHES OUT At Iran After 3 Indians Injured In Fujairah Petroleum Zone Attack In UAE

India has strongly condemned an attack linked to Iran on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the United Arab Emirates, where three Indian nationals were injured. The Ministry of External Affairs described the strike as unacceptable and called for an immediate halt to hostilities, while urging dialogue to restore stability in the region. Watch.

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Published6 May 2026, 12:28 AM IST
India Condemns Iran After 3 Indians Injured In Fujairah Attack In UAE
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