‘India leading the recovery in global aviation…’; Record 13 mn people flew in March

Indian airlines carried a record 13 million passen... moreIndian airlines carried a record 13 million passengers in the month of March, up by over 11% over the corresponding months of 2018 and 2019, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation data. Air passenger traffic for March was 7% higher than February, and 21% from a year ago. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia while addressing the India-EU Aviation Summit virtually on Thursday underscroed how India is leading the recovery in the aviation sector post covid.
