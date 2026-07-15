India Lodges 'Strongest Protest' to Iran After Indian Seafarer Killed in Hormuz Attack | MEA Reacts

India has lodged its ‘strongest protest’ with Iran after an Indian seafarer was killed and 10 others were injured in attacks on two commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission, condemned the attacks, and called for an immediate halt to violence, safe navigation, and de-escalation through dialogue. With 30 Indian crew members aboard the targeted ships, the incident has raised fresh concerns over maritime security in one of the world's most critical shipping lanes.