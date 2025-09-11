India & Mauritius To Settle Trade In Local Currencies: PM Modi's Big Announcement

Updated: 11 Sept 2025, 06:27 pm IST

India and Mauritius deepen ties with local currency trade push, announced by PM Narendra Modi during talks with PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam! Modi hails Mauritius’s “historic victory” in reclaiming Chagos Islands sovereignty, reinforcing India’s role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean. Ramgoolam’s week-long India visit, including Ayodhya and Tirupati, strengthens cultural bonds.