India: Mega 5G spectrum auction ends, service rollout expected by Oct

India is ready for the launch of the next generati... moreIndia is ready for the launch of the next generation of mobile broadband as the government completed the spectrum auction on Monday. A total of 51.2 GHz of spectrum was sold, close to 71% of the total spectrum put up for sale. Watch this video for more details
