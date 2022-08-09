India mulls restricting Chinese phone sales to boost local brands: Report

Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 06:20 AM IST

According to a report by Bloomberg, Indian government is seeking to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices that are cheaper than ₹12,000. The objective is to push the Chinese giants out of the lower segment of the world's second largest mobile market in India. This comes at a time when there are concerns about brands like Realme and Transsion undercutting local manufacturers.