India mulls restricting Chinese phone sales to boost local brands: Report

Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 06:20 AM IST Livemint

According to a report by Bloomberg, Indian government is seeking to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices that are cheaper than 12,000. The objective is to push the Chinese giants out of the lower segment of the world's second largest mobile market in India. This comes at a time when there are concerns about brands like Realme and Transsion undercutting local manufacturers.