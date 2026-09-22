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'#India Must Be At The Table As A Permanent Member Of #UNSC,' Says Slovak Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2026, 07:05 PM IST
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'#India Must Be At The Table As A Permanent Member Of #UNSC,' Says Slovak Foreign Minister
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