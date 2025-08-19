'India Need Not Retaliate, Trump Damaging U.S. On His Own!': Economist Kaushik Basu On Trump Tariffs

Updated: 19 Aug 2025, 06:44 PM IST

India-U.S ties have been strained to say the least, after US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on nearly all Indian imports - the highest among all, right along with Brazil. Now, former Indian Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu who was also the World Bank Chief Economist and now teaches at Cornell University has said that India should not fall into Trump's tariff trap. In a piece for Mint, Basu says that Trump may be taking India for granted and it's time for India to draw on our legacy of being a strong independent country, balancing relations with multiple nations while avoiding subordination to any major power. Watch