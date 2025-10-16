Morgan Stanley Warns: Indian Economy Needs To Grow At Extraordinary Pace To Avert Job ‘Crisis’

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 05:43 pm IST

Morgan Stanley has issued a major warning: India must grow at twice its current pace — 12.2% annually — to avoid falling into a “jobs trap.” Despite being the fastest-growing large economy, experts say growth near 6–7% isn’t enough to absorb over 80 million new workers entering the market this decade. From underemployment and skill mismatches to U.S. tariffs hitting labour-intensive exports, India faces a steep challenge. Will India rise to the challenge — or risk a looming jobs crisis?