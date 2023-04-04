India needs a Global Security forum it can lead | Mint Explains | Mint

India has been making some serious moves in the gl... moreIndia has been making some serious moves in the global stage lately, from finance to foreign policy. The Indian government recently organized two major G20 meetings, which brought together some of the world's top policymakers and influencers. Meanwhile, a private think-tank hosted the Raisina Dialogue, India's largest international affairs policy forum. But what's the reason behind India's big push to hold these large gatherings of elites? And what does it hope to achieve through these efforts?