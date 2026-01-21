English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 21 2026 14:15:54
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 282.55 4.67%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 324.90 -0.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.65 -0.44%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 339.20 0.40%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 400.75 -2.02%
Business News/ Videos / ‘India NOT Second-tier…’, Vaishnaw Stuns IMF Chief Who Says India May Be ‘Unprepared’ For AI

‘India NOT Second-tier…’, Vaishnaw Stuns IMF Chief Who Says India May Be ‘Unprepared’ For AI

Updated: 21 Jan 2026, 02:17 pm IST Livemint

‘India NOT Second-tier…’, Vaishnaw Stuns IMF Chief Who Says India May Be ‘Unprepared’ For AI Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw pushed back strongly against remarks by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva that placed India in a 'second grouping'of AI powers Watch for the interaction! #davos

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue