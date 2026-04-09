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India Opts Out To Host COP33: Govt Signals Big Shift In Priorities As It Exits Climate Summit Bid

India Opts Out To Host COP33: Govt Signals Big Shift In Priorities As It Exits Climate Summit Bid India has withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations annual climate Conference Of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed it. According to Reuters, India had communicated its decision not to host the conference this month.

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Published9 Apr 2026, 04:31 PM IST
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India Opts Out To Host COP33: Govt Signals Big Shift In Priorities
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