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India Overhauls Its Public Ambulance Network With Heavy Fines For Delays & Neglect

The Indian government has announced a major overhaul of the public ambulance network under the ₹39,390 crore National Health Mission scheme. New rules impose ₹20 fine per minute for delayed response, penalties for not meeting daily distance targets, no AC or supplies, GPS tampering, and more. Fleet availability must be 95%, real-time GPS tracking is mandatory, and ambulances over 15 years old must be scrapped. ₹500 crore allocated under PM E-Drive for 3,800 electric ambulances.

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