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India Overhauls Its Public Ambulance Network With Heavy Fines For Delays & Neglect

The Indian government has announced a major overhaul of the public ambulance network under the 39,390 crore National Health Mission scheme. New rules impose 20 fine per minute for delayed response, penalties for not meeting daily distance targets, no AC or supplies, GPS tampering, and more. Fleet availability must be 95%, real-time GPS tracking is mandatory, and ambulances over 15 years old must be scrapped. 500 crore allocated under PM E-Drive for 3,800 electric ambulances.

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2026, 06:12 PM IST
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India Overhauls Its Ambulance Network With Heavy Fines For Delays & Neglect
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