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India Overhauls LPG Booking & Delivery Rules From May 1: OTP Mandatory, Waiting Period Extended

India is rolling out major changes to LPG cylinder booking and delivery from May 1. With OTP-based authentication becoming mandatory, longer booking intervals, and eKYC requirements for some users, the new system aims to curb leakages and improve distribution efficiency. But for consumers, it also means stricter rules, longer waits, and adapting to a more controlled supply system amid rising price pressures.

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