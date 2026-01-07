'India Paying Lot Of Tariffs': Trump Claims PM Modi Is Upset With Him Over Steep Tariffs | Watch
U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy with him over Washington’s tariff action linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil. Speaking at a House GOP retreat, Trump said India is now paying steep duties and suggested this has strained the otherwise close relationship between the two leaders. He also referred to ongoing defence and trade matters while highlighting changes in India’s import behaviour following the tariff decision. Watch.