India Pips China As The ‘Most Attractive Emerging Market…’ | Report

According to Invesco's 'Global Sovereign Asset Man... moreAccording to Invesco's 'Global Sovereign Asset Management Study', India has overtaken China as the most attractive emerging market for investments. The report included views of 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks representing USD 21 trillion in assets. On the scale of attractive EM markets for increasing exposure, India and South Korea continue to be the most attractive destinations as per Invesco.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.