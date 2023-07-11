Hello User
Business News/ Videos / India Pips China As The ‘Most Attractive Emerging Market…’ | Report

India Pips China As The ‘Most Attractive Emerging Market…’ | Report

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 06:33 PM IST Livemint

According to Invesco's 'Global Sovereign Asset Management Study', India has overtaken China as the most attractive emerging market for investments. The report included views of 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks representing USD 21 trillion in assets. On the scale of attractive EM markets for increasing exposure, India and South Korea continue to be the most attractive destinations as per Invesco.

