India plans global biofuel alliance with eye on Opec+ | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 01:26 PM IST

India is set to launch the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) in Goa, aiming to impact the global energy landscape. While G20 countries and others are attending the event, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China are expected to skip it. The alliance focuses on biofuel adoption, standards, and industry participation. India's move signals its stance on net-zero and OPEC+ issues. Learn how this initiative could shape global energy policies and India's ambitious biofuel roadmap. Stay tuned for more insights into the GBA's impact on the world's energy transition.