India plans to achieve 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030: PM Modi | Mint Primer | Mint

India aims to achieve 50% non-fossil fuel installed capacity by 2030, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to G20 Energy Ministers. India has already surpassed its non-fossil installed electric capacity target, achieving milestones like connecting households with LPG and providing electricity to every village. The nation launched extensive LED distribution and agricultural pump solarization programs. It aspires to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and emphasized sustainable energy transition. Modi also highlighted the importance of low-cost finance for developing countries and proposed transnational grid interconnections for energy security. He introduced Mission Life to make individuals climate champions for a greener future.