India Powers the Global AI Wave | India For The World | MEITY x BCG | India For The World

Updated: 24 Sept 2025, 01:16 pm IST

In this episode of India for the World, brought to you by Mint and BCG, we dive deep into India’s rapidly evolving AI ecosystem. Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and IT and CEO of the India AI Mission, joins Saibal Chakraborty, BCG’s Managing Director and Senior Partner, to discuss how India is making AI accessible to the masses and driving innovation beyond global standards. From solving the country’s compute shortage by making 34,000 GPUs available at a fraction of global costs, to launching the AI Coach platform with over a thousand datasets for startups and researchers, the India AI Mission is empowering entrepreneurs, engineers, and the industry at large. Listen in as they break down the mission’s seven key pillars, the role of government and private sector collaboration, and India’s growing position in the global AI landscape.