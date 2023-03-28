Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / India Preparing for 6G | PM Modi’s Bharat 6G Vision | Mint Explains

India Preparing for 6G | PM Modi’s Bharat 6G Vision | Mint Explains

Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 01:11 AM IST Livemint

The video highlights the fact that the Indian government plans to develop and deploy 6G network technologies by 2030, shortly after beginning to roll out 5G. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched a 6G R&D Test Bed to support this goal. Indian telcos Airtel and Jio dominated the 5G auctions, while a local chip maker, Polymatech Electronics, plans to mass-produce components for both 5G and 6G. 6G will bring faster speeds and better connectivity and is expected to transform the future of the telecom industry in India.