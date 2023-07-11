India Pulls 415 Mn Out Of Poverty; UN Applauds ‘Efforts’ & The ‘Remarkable Reduction…’

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 05:43 PM IST

India’s efforts to reduce poverty have resulted in... moreIndia’s efforts to reduce poverty have resulted in a remarkable outcome. According to a United Nations Development Programme report, India has pulled 415 million people out of poverty over the last 15 years. As per the global Multidimensional Poverty Index which was released by UNDP and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford India has halved its MPI. How did India do it? Watch the video to find out.