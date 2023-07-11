India Pulls 415 Mn Out Of Poverty; UN Applauds ‘Efforts’ & The ‘Remarkable Reduction…’

India’s efforts to reduce poverty have resulted in... moreIndia’s efforts to reduce poverty have resulted in a remarkable outcome. According to a United Nations Development Programme report, India has pulled 415 million people out of poverty over the last 15 years. As per the global Multidimensional Poverty Index which was released by UNDP and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford India has halved its MPI. How did India do it? Watch the video to find out.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.