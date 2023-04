India Registers 17.63% Growth in Direct Tax Collection | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:36 PM IST

The Indian government has reported a sizeable incr... moreThe Indian government has reported a sizeable increase in the collection of direct taxes for the fiscal year 23 (FY23), which blew past the estimates included in the budget by a staggering 2.41 lakh crore.