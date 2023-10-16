India Rejects Global Hunger Index Ranking, Claims It ‘Suffers From Serious Methodological Issues…’

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 04:59 PM IST

With a score of 28.7 India is ranked 111th on a list of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023. India's ranking in the index is worse than neighbouring countries like Pakistan, and Srilanka which have been dealing with serious economic troubles lately. In response, India's Ministry of Women and Child Development has said that the rankings are ‘flawed’ and did not depict India's true position.