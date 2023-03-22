India rejects Gulf carriers’ request; Says no to sharing its increasing aviation sector pie

Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:32 PM IST

Despite repeated requests from Gulf-based carriers... moreDespite repeated requests from Gulf-based carriers, India has politely refused to increase the United Arab Emirates' air traffic rights. Instead, India wants its local airlines to offer non-stop long-distance flights. UAE requested India to boost the maximum number of seats between the two nations by 50,000 more from the current 65,000 per week levels. But, India's civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia said: 'at this point we're not looking at increasing it'.