India & Russia gear up to sign FTA; West’s efforts to distance ‘steady’ friends fail

Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Russia’s Deputy prime minister Denis Manturov, who... moreRussia’s Deputy prime minister Denis Manturov, who is also the trade minister is currently on a visit to India. During his visit Russian deputy PM emphasised the importance of the relationship between the two countries by referring to India as a “trusted foreign partner”. Furthermore, he also said the two sides are also working on an agreement to protect investments and sign a free trade agreement.