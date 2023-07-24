Hello User
India' s UPI On Global March : Lanka Nod To Payment Interface After France, UAE, Singapore

India' s UPI On Global March : Lanka Nod To Payment Interface After France, UAE, Singapore

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Livemint

After France, UAE and Singapore, now our southern neighbour Sri Lanka is also set to accept India's Unified Payments Interface. India and Sri Lanka have signed an agreement on the acceptance of UPI in the island nation to boost fintech connectivity. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe added that economic and technology cooperation agreement between the two nations was critical to enhance bilateral trade in priority areas.

