India's vaccine plan & mutating virus challenge: AIIMS director answers

Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 04:13 PM IST

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke on India’s... moreAIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke on India’s vaccine plan and mutating virus challenge amid Covid-19. Guleria said, “Viruses are known to mutate and they will tend to mutate. If you look at the current Covid-19 virus, it is estimated that the average mutation that happens is about one to two per month. So, it has mutated over the last few months.” Watch the full video for more details.