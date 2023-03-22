India sends 159 made-in-India vehicles on UN peacekeeping mission

Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Indian army has provided 159 India-made vehicles a... moreIndian army has provided 159 India-made vehicles and equipment to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei. Previously, the Indian Army received 16 ‘Made in India’ Kalyani M4 armoured vehicles for the United Nations peacekeeping assignment. Trucks sent to Abyeyi were produced by Bharat Forge Limited and have better explosive blast resistance, and sophisticated equipment. The quick-reaction fighting vehicles have the capacity to transport a platoon of 20 to 25 infantrymen.