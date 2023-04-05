India sets its eyes on the $600 billion space economy | Report

Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:23 PM IST

India is gearing up to compete with China in the $... moreIndia is gearing up to compete with China in the $447 billion space economy. Russia’s geopolitical isolation caused by its decision to invade Ukraine means a reliable space operator is now out of the picture. China is also feeling the heat from international players as they look to decrease their dependence on China. With two major players nearly out of the game, India is moving in fast to fill this space.