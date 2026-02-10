English
Business News/ Videos / India Should Link Salaries To Inflation, Like All Major Economies: Raghav Chadha On FM Budget 2026

India Should Link Salaries To Inflation, Like All Major Economies: Raghav Chadha On FM Budget 2026

Updated: 10 Feb 2026, 07:22 pm IST Livemint

AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave a full list of the 'good, bad and suggestions for future' after FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement, saying that LTCG for retail investors needs to be done away with. Highlighting that the middle class didn't get any relief in the union budget, Chadha said that salaries had been stagnant for years, and if the government was unable to give tax relief, they must incentivise savings and investments. Watch.

 
